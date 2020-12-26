There’s no surprise why the University of Northern Colorado and several other college programs came calling for Gila Ridge star Jaheim Wilson-Jones.
He’s a playmaker. Plain and simple.
Wilson-Jones’ roots began in Yuma, but after playing his first three years of high school football in Maryland, he made his way back home for his senior season.
And he didn’t disappoint the limited sized crowds on hand.
The 2020 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club’s Football Defensive Player of the Year was argubaly the best athlete in the Yuma Union High School District.
“It means a lot,” Wilson-Jones said about receiving this award. “To come back home where it all began, it feels good.”
Wilson-Jones was the fastest and conceivably the most dynamic athlete in the district this season and whether it was offense, defense or special teams, opponents feared the Gila Ridge player dressed in No. 1.
In his only season as a Hawk, Wilson-Jones tallied eight offensive touchdowns (seven receiving, one rushing) and helped Gila Ridge win their first district championship since 2014. At defensive back, he recorded four interceptions and scored several times as a special teams returner.
From a distance, Wilson-Jones makes the game look effortless, His mother knew he was a star at a young age.
“My mom just says I have God-given talent,” he said. “I took that to heart and (the game) comes natural to me.”
In his only meeting against crosstown rival Cibola, Wilson-Jones collected three touchdowns and two interceptions as the Hawks would earn their largest margin of victory against the Raiders (35 points) in 12 meetings.
Saying Wilson-Jones was electric is an understatement. He put on a show every Friday night for the Hawks.
Wilson-Jones transferred during the summer to Gila Ridge, head coach John Ellegood heard good things about the athlete, but certainly was blown away by his talents once he took the field.
“I got a hold of his film from when he was in Maryland and knew he was a game changer,” he said, “but you don’t really know how good of an athlete he is until you see him in-person live. The stats and tape can speak for themselves, but when you get to see that kid play live, it’s a whole different level of athlete.”
Ellegood has coached his fair share of talented players, but few like Wilson-Jones. Whether it’s taking a screen pass 60-yards to the end zone or making a quick jump on a ball defensively, Wilson-Jones provided versatility that’s uncoachable.
“He can play anywhere on the field,” he said. “I’d have to say Jaheim is definitely up there. Obviously, last year we had D’Angelo Jackson and he’s a heck of an athlete, but it’s hard to compare two different positions. But getting Jaheim the ball in his hand when we need to and what he can do defensively, it’s hard to say.”
The stats favor Wilson-Jones offensively, but he noted his more natural position is defensive back.
“I’m not much of an offensive guy, but I’ll do what it takes to help the team win,” he said.
He’ll be taking his team-first mentality to the University of Northern Colorado. The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete announced his commitment to the Bears on Christmas Day.
However, one can catch Wilson-jones’ versatility and athleticism this spring during basketball and track season before he heads north.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.