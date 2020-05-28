Sports editor’s note: The Arizona Interscholastic Association has realigned conferences/regions for the 2020-21 school year. Over the next two weeks, the Sun will break down the various regions local schools have landed in. Today, we break down the 5A conference.
After spending the previous four years in 4A, Gila Ridge’s basketball, volleyball, soccer, baseball and softball programs will be participating in the 5A Northwest region over the next two seasons due to the size of their student enrollment. Gila Ridge is now playing in the right conference – enrollment wise – as they have 2,128 students on campus. The Yuma Sun takes a look at each of the Hawks’ athletic programs participating in 5A.
Boys Basketball
Just like football, Gila Ridge’s boys basketball team is in one of the toughest divisions in the entire conference. The Hawks are coming off one of their best seasons in program history after a 14-4 2019 season and a trip to the 4A state playoffs. The Hawks will be playing some of the best teams in the state as they aim to build off a strong 2019 season.
The competition is stout, as four of the six teams in Gila Ridge’s division made the 5A postseason last year, with Ironwood winning the 5A state title. Apollo (finished 19th in 5A), Centennial (17th) and Sunrise Mountain (#12) each made the postseason, but were all eliminated in the first round. Raymond S. Kellis was the only school in the division to not make the playoffs after a 2-16 year.
Despite the challenge ahead for head coach Joe Daily and his team, Gila Ridge is excited for the opportunity to compete with the best in the state.
“As a coach, I’m super excited about it because it’s not just one of the best divisions in 5A, it’s one of the best divisions in the state,” Daily said. “It’s a good challenge for us. For my basketball team and program, I think this is probably the best team we will have going forward. It’s just exciting to see how we match up with those schools.”
Gila Ridge made the postseason for the first time since 2015 last year and Daily believes the experience his team generated in that game will pay off for them this season.
“The experience was huge,” he said. “I don’t know if a lot of our guys knew exactly what to expect and I think it left a sour taste in our mouths because we didn’t really play a good game against Catalina Foothills. That kind of fuels us during the offseason. The boys are ready to get back to work.”
Girls Basketball
Just two teams –in the 5A Northwest including Gila Ridge’s 10-8 year in 4A – posted an above .500 record in 2019-2020. Sunrise Mountain is by far the best team in the region after they went 21-1 and were state runner-ups a year ago. Apollo (9-10 and ranked 23rd) did reach the postseason, but was knocked out in the play-in game.
Ironwood finished 30th in the 5A rankings after a 6-12 season, Raymond S. Kellis (#31) and Centennial (#33) finished 5-13.
Sunrise Mountain returns its top scorer, including eight players from last year’s runner-up team.
Volleyball
After a disappointing ending to the 2019 season, Gila Ridge’s volleyball team joins a division that saw five teams make the 5A postseason including Centennial’s semifinals appearance and Sunnyslope’s 5A state championship. However, Sunnyslope made the jump to 6A during the AIA’s realignment.
Sunrise Mountain (#5 in the 5A rankings) reached the quarterfinals, while Ironwood (#16) reached the first round and Raymon S. Kellis (#22) was eliminated in the play-in round.
Apollo finished 2-15 and 33rd in the 5A rankings. Gila Ridge did not face any of these teams in 2019.
Baseball
With the 2020 baseball season being canceled after just a handful of games, all stats and records will be used from the 2019 season.
Despite making the jump from 4A to 5A, Gila Ridge landed in a favorable region. In 2019, three teams – excluding Gila Ridge – made the 5A postseason. Apollo finished 9th in the 5A rankings, but was knocked out of the first round, while Sunrise Mountain reached the Final Six and Raymond S. Ellis made an appearance in the play-in round.
“We’re always process orientated,” head coach James Kuzniak said. “You always want to play at the highest level, but we’re not really focused on who we’re playing or who’s going to be in our division. We have to control what we can control. If we play the game the right way, play hard and execute, then I think we will have success no matter who it’s against.”
Gila Ridge and Sunrise Mountain have met in the postseason before with the two schools colliding in the 2013 AIA’s state tournament. Gila Ridge won that game 5-1.
Softball
With the 2020 softball season being canceled after just a handful of games, all stats and records will be used from the 2019 season.
There certainly isn’t a lack of talent in Gila Ridge’s new region. In 2019, the 5A Northwest region had the No.1 and No. 2 reeds entering postseason play. Sunrise Mountain (#1 seed) was upset in the opening round, while Centennial (#2) was the state runner up. Ironwood (#15) and Raymond S. Kellis (#24) also made the AIA state tournament.
Apollo (#34) was the only team in the region not to advance to the postseason.
“It’s going to be a transition, that’s for sure,” Gila Ridge coach Courtney Reed said. “The last move up we had, we hit it straight on. It’s going to be a great season with a lot of great competition.”
Boys Soccer
Like the other Gila Ridge athletic programs making the leap to 5A, the Hawks’ boys soccer team landed in a very tough division.
Gila Ridge made an appearance in the 4A postseason this past season, but they now join a division that had two schools reach the semifinals (Ironwood and Sunrise Mountain). Raymond S. Kellis (#17) was eliminated in the first round.
Apollo (#25) and Centennial (who was 0-12) failed to make the playoffs.
Girls Soccer
Unlike the boys, the Gila Ridge girls soccer team is in a favorable region. Just two of the five teams Gila Ridge is joining in the 5A Northwest made the AIA state playoffs.
Sunrise Mountain (#11) was eliminated in the first round, while Centennial (#19) appeared in the play-in round. Raymond S. Kellis (#26), Apollo (#30) and Ironwood (#38) failed to make the postseason.
Individual sports
Some of Gila Ridge’s individual sporting teams also made the leap to better competition. The Hawks’ boys golf, girls wrestling and boys and girls wrestling teams will now compete in Division I. Gila Ridge’s tennis teams will remain in Division 1 competition.
Gila Ridge’s girl’s golf, boys and girls cross country and boys and girls track and field will remain in Division II. The boys wrestling team will now compete in Division II after spending the previous two seasons in Division III.