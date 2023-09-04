No. 2 ranked Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Soccer (4-0-1, 1-0) won its second consecutive game beating Chandler-Gilbert (1-3, 0-1) 8-0 on Saturday evening in the Matadors’ first home game of the season.
Terry Makedika scored four goals, three of them coming in the second half while Paolo Grizzetti added a pair.
The Matadors opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Makedika headed in a cross from Erick Mejia to put the Matadors in front 1-0. Grizzetti gave the Matadors their second goal, burying a strike from outside the box, giving the Matadors a 2-0 lead.
The Matadors wasted little time adding another goal early in the second half when Fernando Carvalho fired a rebound into the back of the net, pushing the Matadors’ lead to 3-0. Karim Nlamu added the Matadors’ fourth four minutes later to make it a 4-0 lead.
Grizzetti added his second goal of the night before Terry Makedika finished off a superb evening, scoring three more goals to give the Matadors the 8-0 win. Esteban Gonzalez recorded a clean sheet for the Matadors, keeping the Coyotes off the scoreboard, and playing the full 90 minutes.
The Matador return to action on Tuesday, September 5, heading to Mesa to take on the Thunderbirds in ACCAC play at 7:00 p.m.