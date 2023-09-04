No. 2 ranked Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Soccer (4-0-1, 1-0) won its second consecutive game beating Chandler-Gilbert (1-3, 0-1) 8-0 on Saturday evening in the Matadors’ first home game of the season.

Terry Makedika scored four goals, three of them coming in the second half while Paolo Grizzetti added a pair.

