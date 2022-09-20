PHOENIX – Arizona Western College’s men’s soccer team (8-1, 4-0) scored three unanswered goals to comeback and beat Phoenix (6-1-1, 2-1-1) 3-2 to win their seventh consecutive game Tuesday night at Hoy Stadium.
Despite controlling possession early, the Matadors found themselves behind in the eighth minute of the game when Phoenix got past the Matadors’ backline and knocked a ball off the post for the game’s first goal, taking a 1-0 lead.
Phoenix doubled the lead in the 18th minute by once again finding a seam in the Matadors’ backline, extending their lead to 2-0.
The Matadors caught a break late in the first half when Camilo Vergara was brought down in the box giving the Matadors a penalty. Luis Ortner stepped to the spot and beat the keeper right down the middle for his fifth goal of the season, cutting the deficit to 2-1 in the 44th minute.
Shoki Yoshida tied the game in the 59th minute, receiving a pass from Terry Makedika at the top of the box and beating the keeper at the near post for his third goal of the season, tying the game at 2-2.
Makedika scored the game-winner in the 85th minute, taking a pass from Asaki Nakamura right in front of the goal, sliding the ball past the keeper to complete the comeback and secure the 3-2 win.