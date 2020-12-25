Cibola’s swimming team has been led by Emma Amon since her arrival three years ago.
During her swim career, Amon has helped the Raiders win three straight Yuma Union High School District championships. The Raiders hadn’t won a district title since 2011 before she joined the team.
Amon, the back-to-back Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls Swimmer of the Year, has also achieved many individual accomplishments in the pool.
In 2019, Amon became the first Raider’s girls swimmer to place top-10 in two events at the state’s highest classification, taking seventh in the Division I 100 breaststroke and ninth in the 200 individual medley.
She provided an even better performance during the 2020 state meet.
Amon earned a fourth place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke and placed ninth in the 200-yard IM – becoming the first Cibola girls swimmer to record consecutive top-10 finishes in two events in the state event.
“It really means a lot,” Amon said on winning this award for the second year in a row. “I couldn’t have done it without my team’s support. The most important thing is being with everyone and feeling supported.”
Amon’s top-four finish is the highest placement for a Cibola swimmer since 1990 when Sarah Perius placed 3rd in the 50 free.
Amon’s times were the fastest in town at the district meet. The junior swimmer won the 200-yard IM by 18 seconds and the 100-yard breaststroke by five seconds over freshman teammate Miah Duarte.
She also anchored the Raiders to two relay victories in the district meet. Amon credits her teammates for a successful season.
“What we accomplished as a team this year, under the given circumstances, was amazing,” she said. “These women deserve all the credit for Cibola’s success.”
2020 provided plenty of challenges for athletes participating this fall. However, that didn’t affect Amon’s or her teammates’ work ethic.
According to Amon, Cibola Girls swam over 40,000 yards per week, over 23 miles of swimming per week while lifting weights 3 days a week.
The girls would practice twice a day, once in the morning at 5 a.m. followed by another practice after school.
“Coach (Brad) Broschat and Coach Theresa McCallen really planned out an exceptional game plan for the year,” she said. “They did not give up on the season, but in fact pushed us harder.”
Broschat added, “Like Emma says, it’s just not her. It’s more of a program mentality...She’s a great student of the sport. Her attitude and work ethic have been great.”
Cibola’s swim team is loaded with young talent, providing a challenge for Amon to continue to work hard and become the best swimmer she’s capable of being.
“I think it does make a difference and help her push along,” Broschat said. “That kind of comradery is great for the swimmers to have on a team.”
Not only do the Raiders have a strong core of swimmers, Amon recognized the swimmers from Kofa and Gila Ridge as girls who will offer stiff competition over the years.
It’s been nearly two months since the state meet, but there’s no offseason for Amon.
She’s been practicing daily with her year round club team preparing for a strong senior season.
