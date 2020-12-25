Ayden Dusek made history in 2020.
Dusek became the first Cibola swimmer to win a state championship when he took first place in the Division I 100 meter backstroke event in November.
He also became the first Yuma Union High School District swimmer to win an individual state title since Ross Consaul triumphed at the 1971 state championship.
“It still feels really good,” Dusek said after having had time to reflect on his accomplishments.
Dusek’s special senior season earned him the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Swimmer of the Year award for the second straight season.
“It’s amazing,” he said, “because during my freshman and sophomore years, the people winning this award were idols to me. I always looked up to them and it feels really good to be where they were and know how they felt when they won.”
Dusek showed his talents well before state at the YUHSD meet at the Valley Aquatic Center.
The senior swimmer placed first in the 100 yard freestyle, the 100-yard backstroke and helped the Raiders win two relays.
However, the district’s best swimmer had yet to reach his full potential headed into the state meet.
“All my coaches have been telling me I hadn’t reached my peak yet and I could go further,” he said.
Dusek certainly tapped into his extra gear when it mattered the most.
In the state meet, Dusek slashed his district time by 44 seconds and set a personal time record of 51.26.
“I’m glad to be the first person because it sets the pace for all those other kids,” Dusek said.
Like the rest of the athletes participating during the pandemic, Dusek certainly had his challenges of remaining in performance shape. Once COVID began in March, Dusek noted he was out of the pool for nearly six months.
“It was tough,” he admitted. “When I got back (in the pool), nothing felt right. I had to get back into the groove of things. Then, when the season started and my parents and family couldn’t be (here to watch), it was hard. Very hard.”
Cibola swimming coach Brad Broschat said at the beginning of the season it was essentially a reset and all the swimmers were having to regain their form.
The difference for Dusek was his work ethic.
“He put in the effort to get there,” he said. “He really took that to heart. He’s always been a good student of the stroke and I think he took all of that and made it his own this year. Every meet he improved his stroke...He’s a great technique swimmer and gets better each swim.”
“Ayden still has a lot of potential,” Broschat added.
The next chapter of Dusek’s swimming career remains unknown as his recruiting process continues. He hopes to swim at the collegiate level.
For now, he’ll continue to work out and swim on a daily basis – sometimes two or three times a day as Dusek is aiming to qualify for the Olympic trials next summer.
