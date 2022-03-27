YUMA, Ariz. – The Arizona Western Lady Matadors (11-22, 6-18) split a pair of games against Chandler-Gilbert (13-13, 12-12) losing game one 7-6 in extra innings before winning game two 11-3 on Saturday afternoon at Charlie Dine Softball Field.
Chandler-Gilbert scored three runs in the top of the seventh to send the game to extra innings before taking the opener 7-6 over the Lady Matadors.
Chandler-Gilbert opened the scoring in the top of the first inning by scoring three runs.
Jasmine Molina got the Lady Matadors on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 3-1.
With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Abigail Ibarra smacked her fourth homer of the season, a three-run shot giving the Lady Matadors a 4-3 lead.
Ibarra ended game one 2-for-4 with three runs batted in while Molina went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
The Lady Matadors would add to their lead in the sixth inning as Molina came home to score on a Coyotes error to extend the lead to 5-3 before adding another run on a double play to push the advantage to 6-3.
Jocelyn Hernandez picked up three hits in four at-bats in the loss.
Chandler-Gilbert would score the next four runs of the game and win the opener in extra innings, 7-6.
The Lady Matadors used a big fifth inning, scoring five runs, and would score a run in all but one inning on their way to a 11-3 win in game two.
Vivian Guevara opened the scoring for the Lady Matadors in the second inning, smacking a solo home run, her first of the year to give the Matadors a 1-0 lead early in game two.
After the Coyotes would tie the game in the top of the third inning, the Lady Matadors would take the lead right back, scoring a run on an error in the third before Illiana Manzano would hit a grand slam to up the Matadors’ lead to 6-1.
After the Coyotes scored a run in the top of the fourth inning, the Lady Matadors scored a pair on a two-run single off the bat of Ibarra to up the lead to 8-2.
Jocelyn Hernandez gave the Matadors their ninth run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, making it a 9-3 lead for Arizona Western. Angela Oros added to the lead in the sixth with an RBI sing, putting the score at 10-3 in favor of the Matadors before Manzano made it 11-3 by driving in her fifth run of the game with a single to end the game on the run-rule.
Manzano finished the game 2-for-4 with five runs batted in while Ibarra ended the game 1-for 3 with two runs batted in. Sherlyn Molina earned the win in the circle.
The Lady Matadors will be back in action on Tuesday as they host Phoenix College in a doubleheader beginning at noon at Charlie Dine Softball Field