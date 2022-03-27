YUMA, Ariz. – The No. 12 ranked Arizona Western College Matadors (33-5, 17-3) swept a doubleheader with Paradise Valley (20-17, 8-12) 4-1 and 8-1, on Saturday afternoon at Walt Kammann Baseball Field.
Jorge Carvajal allowed just one run and struck out nine as Noah Marcelo gave the Matadors the lead for good with a three-run homer to give the Matadors a 4-1 win over the Pumas in game one.
The Matadors wasted little time getting started, opening the scoring a run in the first inning thanks to a Max Weller RBI single to center scoring Marcelo to give the Mats a 1-0 lead.
Weller finished the game 1-for-2 with a walk to go along with his RBI single.
Paradise Valley would tie the game up with a run in the third inning on a two-RBI single to even the game 1-1.
After the first two batters of the bottom of the fifth inning, Marcelo hit a towering drive over the left-field wall, his seventh of the season, a three-run shot to give the Matadors a 4-1 lead.
Marcelo went 1-for-1 in the game with a walk while being hit by a pitch to help the Matadors to their ninth straight win.
Jack Waters threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just four hits while striking out four as the Matadors took game two 8-1.
The Matadors loaded the bases without the benefit of a hit to open the bottom of the third inning before back-to-back strikeouts brought Samuel Fabian to the plate with two outs. Fabian would give the Mats a 1-0 lead with a bases-loaded walk, knocking in his 52nd run of the season.
Noah Roberts doubled the lead for the Matadors in the fourth inning with an RBI double to push the advantage to 2-0. Marcelo continued to drive in runs, upping the lead to 3-0 later in the inning with an RBI single to left field.
JC Navarro added some insurance in the seventh inning, hitting his sixth homer of the season, a two-run homer to left, giving the Matadors the 5-0 lead. Roberts would add to the lead with an RBI double before Marcel smashed a two-run homer to center, pumping the lead to 8-0.
Roberts went 2-for-4 in the win with a pair of doubles while driving in a run. Navarro finished the second game of the doubleheader with a double and a home run while Eric Rataczak went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
The Matadors will head out on the road on Tuesday, heading to Mesa for an ACCAC doubleheader with the Thunderbirds beginning at noon.