Yuma Catholic junior linebacker Jarred Marquez is softly spoken, careful in his remarks and boasts a smile from ear-to-ear off the field.
But don’t let that confuse you when he steps inside the playing field.
Marquez is tenacious, powerful and makes a statement with his eye-popping hits.
His efforts earned him the 2021 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Defensive Player of the Year. He’s the sixth Shamrock in school history to win the award and the first since 2017.
“It feels good,” said Marquez. “It feels good to (bring this award) back to Yuma Catholic after all the work we put in through the summer and offseason.”
Marquez’s junior season was quiet at times as defenses avoided his side of the field, and rightfully so.
But in the most important games of the season, Marquez answered the bell. He tallied 116 tackles, including 16 in the 3A state championship game against Snowflake, yet the junior was surprised when he was told he won this award.
“I was, a little bit,” said Marquez. “But it feels good getting a lot of action on my side because they didn’t come this way early on in the season. Either way, if they went to my side or Jaxson’s (Jones) side, they were going to pay for it.”
His sensational play helped the 2021 Yuma Catholic defense become arguably the greatest defense in school history. The Shamrocks’ eight shutouts are a new school record, along with the 8.35 points per game allowed. YC faced three of the top four scoring offenses in 3A this season. In all four meetings, the Shamrocks held each opponent to season scoring lows and allowed 22.5 points in those contests.
Far fewer than the nearly 50 points per game each opponent scored in their other games.
Marquez admits his athleticism separates him from the rest of the linebackers. The junior can move sideline to sideline with the best of them.
And there’s plenty of work left to be done for Marquez. He was one of the more emotional players on the sideline following the Shamrocks’ state championship loss. His passion speaks volumes and he understands what’s at stake this off-season to bring home YC’s first state title since 2014.
“Just working hard 100% all summer in the weightroom and on the field,” he said. “Really any chance I can get it’ll be 100%.”
Marquez also acknowledged Jones will be on his heels next year for this award. Jones missed nearly half the season with an injury, but he’s one of the Shamrocks’ most dominant defenders, only pushing Marquez to work that much harder.
“It definitely is (motivation),” said Marquez.
