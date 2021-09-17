Agua Fria head coach George Martinez seemed right at home at Kofa High School Friday night.
That was until he lined up on the opposition’s sideline for the first time in his career. Martinez, a 1969 Kofa graduate, was then welcomed by several dozen family members and friends on the Agua Fria (3-0 AIA) sideline as the Owls handled the Kofa Kings 67-0.
“It was really nice,” said Martinez of the support he received. “It was exciting to see my family and friends. And to win, that’s why we are here.”
Martinez now moves to 6-0 all-time at Kofa High School – 5-0 as a player and 1-0 as a coach.
Kofa’s football program has continued to trend in the wrong direction – and they now own a 27-game losing streak. And without their head coach Karl Pope on the sidelines Friday, who was out for undisclosed reasons, the odds of pulling off an upset diminished. Yet, Martinez knows the culture of Yuma football and made sure his players didn’t underestimate their opponent.
“I told our players, ‘One thing about Yuma players is that they are tough. They’ve always been tough kids,” said Martinez. “And I want this (win) bad. I had mixed emotions.”
It didn’t take long for Martinez’s team to take the wind out of Kofa’s sails. After getting a defensive three-and-out, the Owls’ offense proceeded to score on four plays. Senior running back Brian Fullwood waltzed into the endzone for his first of four rushing touchdowns.
He tallied two more scores in the first quarter before bursting into the endzone one last time on the opening play of the second quarter. The senior tailback didn’t receive many carries after he pushed the lead to 28-0, but Fullwood finished his night with four touchdowns on nine rushes and 93 yards. He also had one reception for 18 yards.
“He’s an outstanding running back,” Martinez said.
Fullwood’s brother played for Martinez several years before at Millennium High School in Phoenix. And once Martinez obtained the head job at Agua Fria, Fullwood’s dad transferred his son from Desert Edge to play for the Owls and Martinez. The new environment has allowed the senior to flourish in a run-heavy offense.
“I’m glad (his dad did that),” Martinez said, “because he’s a pretty damn good back.”
The Owls’ offense tallied collectively over 200 yards of offense on the ground and had nine touchdowns. The pound-and-ground attack wore down a Kofa team that suited just two dozen players in the loss.
“With our coach missing and a few players missing, we still have to come out and perform,” Kofa assistant coach Adrian Crabb said. “Our game plan was really good. It was more of them wearing us down. We had guys going both ways and they wore us down.”
Defensively, the Owls suffocated the Kings’ backfield. Kofa had no room to operate and ended the game with minus-53 yards of offense.
Senior interior lineman Miguel Gonzalez provided trouble for the Kofa offensive line as he racked up about six tackles for losses Friday. He contributed to one of the two safeties the Owls defense forced in the win.
“He’s a transfer from Westview because they didn’t play during the pandemic last year,” Martinez said. “But I’m glad. He’s a beast.”
The two transfers paved the way for a memorable night for Martinez in his return home, although the trip lasted one game.
“I never get transfers,” Martinez chuckled. “But I’m glad we got them.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.