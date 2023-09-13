YUMA – The No. 12 ranked Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women's Soccer team (5-1, 4-0) used a fast start to push its winning streak to four games with a 9-0 win over Glendale (2-4, 2-3) on Tuesday night at Matador Soccer Field.
The Lady Matadors scored five of their nine goals in the first 20 minutes, grabbing the lead in the fourth when Ashly Martinez followed up a rebound, beating the keeper to put the Lady Matadors in front. Rikako Hayami added the Lady Matadors' second goal on penalty in the seventh minute. Cianna Thomas made it a 3-0 lead just two minutes later before Risui Arasaki scored the first of her two goals just a minute later.