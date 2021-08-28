In typical Yuma Catholic fashion, the Shamrocks’ explosive offense lit up the scoreboard in Friday night’s thumping over SLAM! Nevada.
And records were broken in the YC 42-0 victory. Senior wide receiver Mario Martinez dazzled in his performance as he set a new single-game 3A state record with 294 yards on four catches. The previous record was set in 2010 by Josh Weeks’ 288-yards.
Martinez scored on catches of 72, 80 and 90 yards Friday night against the Bulls.
“It’s amazing breaking the 3A state record,” Martinez said. “I worked so hard for it and I’m so proud of myself.”
The senior wideout admitted he frequently studies NFL receivers Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins. His dedication to perfecting his craft is paying off.
“He’s just explosive,” head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “I can’t believe they left him wide open on that one play. Mario’s a big threat, and I’m sure next week they’re going to try to take him away, but they're going to find out about all the other threats we have.”
The Shamrocks’ offense was shaky in Friday’s win despite pumping 42 points on the board, but Richard Stallworth and his unit wasted zero time finding the endzone early.
The junior quarterback connected with Austin Priest for a 29-yard touchdown strike on the fourth play of the game. He’d later find Martinez for three scores and Austin Rush for another. Stallworth’s up-and-down performance concluded with him finishing 16-of-31 for 484 yards and five touchdowns. And he’ll be the first one to admit Friday was far from his finest outing.
“I struggled a little bit over one or two series,” he said. “But I found my pace and felt like I was back to where I was last year.”
His dad/head coach, who was celebrating his 47th birthday during the victory, had mixed emotions about his team's execution in their opener. The Shamrocks tallied 21 points in the first and third quarters, but were stagnant offensively in the second quarter.
“When they played like they were supposed to, they were just deadly machines,” he said. “In the second quarter, we fell apart...we had some penalties and two touchdowns called back. We left the redzone on another big penalty. And there was a stint of three to four passes where the quarterback was way off.”
However, the Shamrocks’ defense pitched a shutout and stifled every scheme the SLAM! offense threw a YC.
Zach Castaneda and his defensive unit allowed just one first down in the opening half - and the Bulls only moved the chain due to an unnecessary roughness call.
“I thought we played pretty well, other than when we’d stop them and get a late hit,” Stallworth said. “We have to play crisper.”
The Shamrocks held the Bulls to less than 100 yards offensively and stymied SLAM’s only offensive trip in the redzone.
Facing a second down and five from the YC five-yard-line, senior defensive back DJ Sakay intercepted a wobbly pass to keep the Bulls off the board.
“I’m so proud of our defense,” Castenada said. “We did what we wanted to and did what we expected to. Our linebackers held down the fort and I’m just proud of our entire team.”
The question coming into the season was the Shamrocks’ ability to protect Stallworth in the pocket. And in Friday’s night’s victory, the front five allowed their quarterback to maintain a clean jersey.
“The guys up front stepped up big time,” Stallworth said. “I never got touched. There might have been a couple holding calls, but in the end, I was upright all night.”