Different night, same result.
The Yuma Catholic (8-2 AIA) volleyball team relied on marquee seniors Rori Martinez and Emma Gwynn once again in Thursday night’s four-set victory over Tonopah Valley (3-6) by the scores of 25-12, 20-25, 25-15 and 25-14.
“(Gwynn) is always solid and consistent,” YC coach Dusti Williamson said. “She’s got those angel-like hands. She’s so good for us.”
As the so-called “quarterback” on the court, Gwynn positions passes to her prolific outside hitters and allows YC’s explosive offense to maintain a rhythm around the net.
She found her safety net Martinez on multiple occasions but none bigger than in the third set when the Shamrocks scored 11 of the final 12 points in the set. She finished the night with 25 assists and two aces, while Martinez added 17 kills.
Contributing in a big role Thursday night was sophomore hitter Reese Sellers.
At 5-foot-5, Sellers doesn’t appear to be a huge hitter, but her vertical leap at the net and strong arm rifled shot after shot past Tonopah’s defense.
“With that little combination, working on getting her to use her torque and her hard arm swing, she’s really coming around. She did a great job tonight,” Williamson said.
Sellers finished with seven kills and Williamson’s excited to see the continued development of Sellers as she grows within the offense.
Rian Martinez, another rising sophomore, entered Thursday’s match second in kills on the team, behind only her sister Rori. However, she made her living at the service line against Tonopah.
Leading the team with 31 aces entering the match, Rian added seven more in the win. Williamson noted in the past she likes to find the weakness in the opponent and attack while serving and Rian did just that.
“She’s so tall, the angle (of the ball) kind of comes down hard,” Williamson said. “It’s a hard ball to receive, but as long as she (can be more consistent), she’s going to be amazing by the time she becomes a senior.”
Rian also added 10 kills.
The victory wasn’t entirely perfect for the Shamrocks on Thursday night.
Rolling out a younger lineup in the second set, the Shamrocks struggled to maintain consistency both offensively and defensively.
YC led just once in the second set and failed to sweep Tonopah for potentially the second time this season.
“I anticipated we’d come in and win in three,” Williamson said. “I wanted us to come out in the second set hot. We didn’t unfortunately. I put a lot of young ones out there for the second set.”
“I had the babies out there. That’s what I like to call them. They need time. We can’t get complacent and know we beat them bad at their place and come here and expect to roll over them, but Tonopah did a good job serving and keeping us on our toes for the most part.”