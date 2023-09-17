The No. 12 ranked Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Soccer team (6-1, 5-0) won it fifth game in a row, beating Eastern Arizona (5-2-2) 6-0 in an ACCAC matchup on Saturday afternoon at Matador Soccer Field.

Arizona Western opened the scoring in the 16th minute after Wendy Jimenez’s shot from outside the box was swatted away by the Eastern Arizona keeper, rolling right to Risui Arasaki who sent a cross across the six-yard box to an unmarked Ashly Martinez who tapped the ball into the wide-open net, giving Arizona Western the 1-0 lead.

