The No. 12 ranked Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Soccer team (6-1, 5-0) won it fifth game in a row, beating Eastern Arizona (5-2-2) 6-0 in an ACCAC matchup on Saturday afternoon at Matador Soccer Field.
Arizona Western opened the scoring in the 16th minute after Wendy Jimenez’s shot from outside the box was swatted away by the Eastern Arizona keeper, rolling right to Risui Arasaki who sent a cross across the six-yard box to an unmarked Ashly Martinez who tapped the ball into the wide-open net, giving Arizona Western the 1-0 lead.
Ashly Martinez added her second of the game in the 27th minute, finding a ball at the back post and beating the keeper to push the Arizona Western lead to 2-0. Arasaki picked up the Lady Matadors’ third goal of the game, getting behind the back line and beating the keeper to put the Lady Matadors up 3-0 six minutes before halftime.
Cianna Thomas started the second half with a strike from 25 yards out that sailed over the keeper to extend the Lady Matadors’ lead to 4-0. Wendy Jimenez gave the Lady Matadors their fifth goal on a strike from outside the box in the 63rd minute. Thomas scored her second of the half in the 76th minute, deflecting a pass from Vidal in at the back post, extending the lead to 6-0.
The Lady Matadors head out on the road on Tuesday, September 19, heading to Phoenix to take on South Mountain at 1:00 p.m.