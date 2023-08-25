Ashley Martinez scored two of the Lady Matadors’ three goals as No. 10 ranked Arizona Western Women’s Soccer (1-0), picked up a season-opening 3-0 win over Yavapai (2-1) on Wednesday evening at Ken Lindley Field.
After a lengthy lightning delay prior to the kickoff, Martinez scored the game-winning goal in the 30th minute off an assist from Sophie Chapman to give the Lady Matadors a 1-0 lead. Martinez struck again on the other side of the half, doubling the lead at 2-0 on her second goal of the game, assisted by Cianna Thomas.