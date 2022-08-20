NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The No. 2 Arizona Western College Matadors (1-1) gave up four first-half goals, suffering their first defeat of the season, 4-2 to Southern Nevada (1-0) here Friday night at Cheyenne Sports Complex. After the Coyotes opened the game with a chance on the Matadors’ doorstep, AWC settled the game down, taking over possession in the first 10 minutes.
Nozomu Kamei put the Matadors on the board, stepping to the top of the box and beating the keeper with a low shot to the far post, giving the Matadors a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute.
Southern Nevada was quick to answer, dancing through the Matadors’ defense to tie the game at 1-1 in the 23rd minute. Less than a minute later, the Coyotes took the lead, taking a 2-1 advantage on a shot from outside the box.
The Coyotes added to the lead in the 27th minute after a scramble for the ball in the box led to an open goal, putting Southern Nevada up a pair of goals at 3-1.
Just before the halftime horn, Southern Nevada added another on a long shot that beat the Matadors’ keeper to push the Coyotes’ lead to 4-1.
The Matadors opened the second half quickly and Kamei got through the defense and beat the keeper in the far upper corner to cut the deficit to 4-2 with his second goal of the night in the 47th minute.
AWC controlled possession for most of the second half but failed to add to their scoreline, suffering their first regular season defeat since the 2020-21 COVID season. Kemei’s two-goal game was the fourth two-goal game of his career.
The Matadors will open their home portion of the schedule on Saturday when they host College of Southern Nevada at 4:30 pm at the Matador Soccer Field on the AWC main campus.