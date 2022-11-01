A pair of Arizona Western College women's volleyball players were featured on Monday’s release of the 2022 All-ACCAC and All-Region teams.
Sophomore setter Natalia Slazynska earned first-team All-ACCAC honors and was recognized as an All-Region performer while sophomore right-side hitter Daniela Jimenez was named Second-Team All-ACCAC and selected All-Region.
Slazynska led the Lady Matadors in assists, finishing the regular season with a career-high 768 assists, leading the ACCAC. Slazynska is fifth in the ACCAC in assists per set, averaging 8.44 assists per set this season, and recorded a career-high 58 assists in a 3-2 win over Mesa on Oct. 21.
Jimenez leads the Lady Matadors in kills with 252 and is second on the team in kills per set at 2.86. Jimenez is third on the team in hitting percentage at .234 and notched a season-high 22 kills in a 3-2 loss to No. 16 ranked Seward County on Sept. 10.