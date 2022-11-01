A pair of Arizona Western College women's volleyball players were featured on Monday’s release of the 2022 All-ACCAC and All-Region teams.

Sophomore setter Natalia Slazynska earned first-team All-ACCAC honors and was recognized as an All-Region performer while sophomore right-side hitter Daniela Jimenez was named Second-Team All-ACCAC and selected All-Region.

