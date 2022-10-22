Arizona Western College's women's volleyball team (11-9, 9-2) battled back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Mesa Community College (5-11, 4-9) 3-2 Friday night inside The House, extending the Lady Matadors' winning streak to nine.
Mesa jumped out of the gate quickly taking an early 5-2 lead and would lead the first set by three on six separate occasions before the Lady Matadors put together a 4-0 run to take their second lead of the set at 20-19. Mesa jumped back in front 24-21 before the Lady Matadors scored three straight points to tie the set before Mesa outlasted the Mats for a 28-26 first-set win.
The Thunderbirds carried their momentum into the second set, taking a 6-0 lead before the Lady Matadors put together a run to cut it to 6-4. After Arizona Western took a 9-8 lead, Mesa raced out to a 19-11 lead and went on to take the second set 25-18.
Arizona Western rebounded in the third set after falling behind 13-10, Evelyn Trivino fueled an 8-0 run, recording four kills during the run as the Lady Matadors took an 18-13. Arizona Western was able to force a fourth set, running away with the third set 25-18.
The Lady Matadors and Thunderbirds went back and forth early in the fourth set before the Lady Matadors opened a 12-8 lead, forcing a Mesa timeout. Arizona Western pushed the lead to 18-13 on a Daniela Jimenez block and would force a fifth set with a 25-17 fourth-set win.
Arizona Western opened the fifth set by scoring 10 of the first 11 points and took a 10-1 lead on a Thunderbirds attacking error. Mesa used a 5-0 run out of the timeout to cut the Lady Matadors’ lead to 10-6 but Arizona Western held off the Thunderbird with the fifth and final set 15-9.
Three Lady Matadors finished the match in double-figures with Jimenez leading the way with 19 while Trivino set a new career-high with 17 and Rykala finished the match with 14. Alessandra Arellano set a career-high with 25 digs and Natalia Slazynska recorded a new career-best with 58 assists.