Arizona Western College's women's volleyball team (11-9, 9-2) battled back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Mesa Community College (5-11, 4-9) 3-2 Friday night inside The House, extending the Lady Matadors' winning streak to nine.

Mesa jumped out of the gate quickly taking an early 5-2 lead and would lead the first set by three on six separate occasions before the Lady Matadors put together a 4-0 run to take their second lead of the set at 20-19. Mesa jumped back in front 24-21 before the Lady Matadors scored three straight points to tie the set before Mesa outlasted the Mats for a 28-26 first-set win.

