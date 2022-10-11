The No. 12 ranked Arizona Western College women’s soccer team (11-0, 9-0) scored five first-half goals in route to a 6-0 win over Cochise (10-4, 7-2) Tuesday evening at Matadors Soccer Field.
After Cochise took the game’s first shot, the Lady Matadors took over the game and never let go. Jaeda Centeno opened the game’s scoring in the 16th minute, beating the keeper on a ball just below the bar, her 17th of the season, putting the Lady Matadors in front 1-0.
Cianna Thomas doubled the Lady Matadors’ lead two minutes later, firing a strike from the edge of the box, beating the keeper at the back post, and pushing the lead to 2-0. Centeno notched her second goal of the game and 18th of the season in the 27th minute as a ball off a corner kick found her foot on the far side of the box, sending a shot into the net at the back post, extending the lead to 3-0.
Ashley Martinez scored two goals in a minute, beating the keeper on runs behind the backline in the 30th minute for her 17th and 18th goals of the season, giving the Lady Matadors a 5-0 lead at the intermission.
Izzabella Payne scored her 12th goal of the season, sneaking a ball underneath the keeper in the 77th minute to bump the Lady Matadors’ lead to 6-0.