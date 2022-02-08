PHOENIX -- The No. 15-ranked Arizona Western College women’s basketball team (23-1, 12-1) won its 19th consecutive game, beating Phoenix College (7-16, 2-11) 74-48 here Monday night.
Christeina Bryan came off the bench and led all scorers with 18 points as the Matadors knocked off the Bears in their first meeting of the season.
Faith Silva helped the Matadors stretch out a seven-point lead after the first quarter, hitting three three-pointers to take an 18-11 lead into the second. Silva finished with 11 points.
The Matadors’ largest lead in the first half came late in the second quarter when Teresa Da Silva hit a corner three to give the Lady Matadors a 39-22 lead before going to the break leading 39-24.
Arizona Western started the second half on a 6-0 run, outscored the Bears 17-10 in the quarter and opened up a 56-34 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Lime Okada tied her career-high with 11 points in the win.