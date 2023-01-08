YUMA – The Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Basketball team (13-2, 6-1) extended its winning streak to five games with an 81-72 win over Chandler-Gilbert (14-1, 6-1) handing the No. 18 ranked NJCAA DII Coyotes their first loss of the season.

Yaxel Lendeborg finished the game with 20 points to help the Matadors pull away in the final minutes to pick up the win on the road.

