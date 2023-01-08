YUMA – The Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Basketball team (13-2, 6-1) extended its winning streak to five games with an 81-72 win over Chandler-Gilbert (14-1, 6-1) handing the No. 18 ranked NJCAA DII Coyotes their first loss of the season.
Yaxel Lendeborg finished the game with 20 points to help the Matadors pull away in the final minutes to pick up the win on the road.
Lendeborg scored eight of the Matadors’ first 11 points while an AJ Marmolejos three-pointer capped a 10-0 run, pushing the Matadors’ lead to 18-7 eight minutes into the first half. The Matadors pushed their lead to 12 points at 25-13 thanks to another Marmolejos’ three-pointer halfway through the first half. Chanlder-Gilbert chipped away and would hit a three-pointer right before the buzzer, trimming the Matadors’ advantage to 41-39 at the half.
Marmolejos ended the game with 13 points, hitting a pair of three-pointers, and finishing in double-figures for the ninth time this season.
The Coyotes took the lead briefly at 49-48 early in the second half but the Matadors used an 8-0 run to open up a 56-49 lead. Chandler-Gilbert responded by using an 11-2 run to retake the lead before both teams traded leads midway through the second half. The Matadors outscored the Coyotes 20-10 to finish the game, pulling away for the win.
Marquis Hargrove ended the game with 17 points while Isaiah Amato chipped in with 10 points, hitting two of the Matadors’ seven made three-pointers.
The Matadors will head to Tucson on Wednesday, January 11, for their first meeting with the Pima Aztecs at Aztec Gymnasium at 5:30 pm.