The Arizona Western Matadors (13-4, 6-3) couldn’t recover from a slow start, falling 76-65 to Eastern Arizona (14-4, 7-3) on Saturday night in Thatcher, Ariz.
Alexis Marmolejos led the Matadors with 17 points as the Matadors dropped their second consecutive game for the first time this season.
Eastern Arizona opened the game on a 6-0 run before Marquis Hargrove got the Matadors on the board with a layup. The Gila Monsters built up an 18-7 lead prior to the Matadors using a 10-3 run, cutting the deficit to 21-17 on a LaRoi Glover layup.
Glover finished the game with a career-high seven points while Hargrove was the team’s third-leading scorer with nine points.
The Gila Monster pushed the lead out to 13 points at 31-18 thanks to a 10-1 run and then took their largest lead of the half at 35-21. Marmolejos trimmed the Matadors’ deficit to nine points at 37-28 on a three-pointer to beat the first-half buzzer.
Arizona Western started the second half on a 5-0 run, cutting the Gila Monsters’ lead to 38-36 after an Evan Butts three and a Yaxel Lendeborg dunk. Eastern Arizona bumped the lead back to 12 points with a 10-0 run. Cooper Church pulled the Matadors to within seven points with a basket but Eastern Arizona built the lead back up and kept the Matadors at a distance for the remainder of the second half.
Lendeborg finished as the Matadors’ second-leading scorer with 12 points while grabbing a team-leading seven rebounds in the loss.