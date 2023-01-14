The Arizona Western Matadors (13-4, 6-3) couldn’t recover from a slow start, falling 76-65 to Eastern Arizona (14-4, 7-3) on Saturday night in Thatcher, Ariz.

Alexis Marmolejos led the Matadors with 17 points as the Matadors dropped their second consecutive game for the first time this season.

