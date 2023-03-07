For the 21st time in program history, Arizona Western Men’s Basketball (26-6) won the Region I Championship, beating Cochise (29-3) 73-62 on Monday evening at Stronghold Gymnasium in Douglas, Ariz.

Yaxel Lendeborg helped the Matadors capture their first Region I title since 2019, scoring a team-high 25 points in the Matadors’ 11th consecutive win.

