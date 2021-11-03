The stage was set between Arizona Western and Yavapai.
Win-or-go-home. Wednesday’s winner was headed to the District Championship, while the losing team’s season would come to an end.
And it took every bit of five sets to crown the Region I Final champion inside “The House.”
It came down to which team would maximize their adjustments, and the Matadors were able to twist their approach just enough to outlast the Roughriders by the scores of 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 16-25 and 15-10.
“Statistically, it’s really hard to come back to win set five if you haven’t won set four,” said AWC head coach Lorayne Chandler. “But I think the girls did a good job of recognizing what was at stake and how bad they wanted it. And it showed up in the final set.”
It’s the Matadors’ (17-7, 11-3 ACCAC) third Region I title under Chandler, but she expressed the effort of her team is the only reason why AWC is headed to the District Championship.
“There’s nothing better than getting a chance to be in this position,” said Chandler. “I certainly couldn’t have done it without the hard work from these girls. I have to give them all the credit.”
Wednesday’s contest was the fourth meeting between AWC and Yavapai this season. The Roughriders (14-13, 8-6) entered with a 2-1 advantage, including being victorious over the Matadors last Friday to end the regular season. But when it mattered the most, Chandler’s team earned the win.
“Playing at home is a huge advantage for us,” said Chandler. “We love the crowd that comes out. And it’s feeding off (their energy). The girls honed in and made sure nothing else affected this current game. And I think the girls did a good job of recognizing that and doing everything they could control.”
Arizona Western’s offense revolves around outside hitter, and All-ACCAC First Team selection, Anny Montano. And despite her team-leading 12 kills in Wednesday’s win, the Roughriders’ defense wiped out AWC’s outside attack on both sides of the floor – especially in set four.
Chandler’s answer? Attack the middle half of the net.
The plan worked to perfection on the opening play of the fifth set. Contanza Silva delivered a rocket past the Yavapai defense. From there, it was all Matadors.
“We changed up our lineup,” said Chandler. “I think the little tweak of switching our outside and how they rotated was a big adjustment for us.”
Daniella Jiminez rattled off nine kills, while Tylor Iosua, who recorded the game-winning block, finished with eight kills.
Natalia Slazynska, the Region I Final Most Valuable Player, tallied 23 assists, four aces and three kills. She also had nine digs.
“She can do a little bit of everything,” said Chandler. “She’s calm, cool and collected. She never gets too razzled.”
The Matadors now sit back and wait to find out their District Championship opponent.
