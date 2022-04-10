YUMA, Ariz. – The No. 10 ranked Arizona Western Matadors (41-5, 25-3) won both games of a doubleheader, beating South Mountain (20-24, 10-18) 7-2 and 13-8 on Saturday afternoon in Phoenix to push their winning streak to 18 games.
The Matadors scored six unanswered runs to come back and win game one over South Mountain 7-2 thanks to a big fifth inning.
Dylan Edmands put the Matadors in front with a three-run homer in the fifth inning. Edmands finished game one with 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
Max Weller went 1-for-1 with an RBI while JC Navarro singled twice in the win. Jorge Carvajal allowed one earned run in five innings of work, earning the win.
The Matadors trailed most of game two before taking the lead with a seven-run seventh inning. Ben Fierenzi drove in four runs, going 2-for-4 with a homer.
Navarro, along with Reece Longstaff and Tyler LeRoy each drove in two runs in the game two win.
Noah Marcelo finished game two 1-for-3 with a double while Cooper Webb struck out four in two innings of work.
The Matadors return home on Tuesday, hosting Eastern Arizona in a doubleheader beginning at noon at Walt Kammann Field.