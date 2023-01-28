The Arizona Western Matadors Baseball team (2-1) suffered its first loss of the season, undone by Southern Nevada (4-0) 16-6 on Saturday evening in Henderson, Nev., at Morse Stadium.

Jared Davis led the Matadors with two hits, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, driving his third run in the last two games while Noah Roberts smacked a two-run homer in the loss.

