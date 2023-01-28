The Arizona Western Matadors Baseball team (2-1) suffered its first loss of the season, undone by Southern Nevada (4-0) 16-6 on Saturday evening in Henderson, Nev., at Morse Stadium.
Jared Davis led the Matadors with two hits, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, driving his third run in the last two games while Noah Roberts smacked a two-run homer in the loss.
Southern Nevada scored five runs in the second inning before adding four runs in each of the third and fourth innings to open up a 13-0 lead.
The Matadors got on the board in the fifth inning, scoring their first run of the game on a fielding error before scoring a pair of runs in the sixth inning on a passed ball and Joe Zhu ground out. Southern Nevada added three more runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning.
Roberts homered in the top of the seventh before Davis singled in the Matadors’ final run of the game.
Ben Fierenzi and Tyler Leroy each doubled in the loss while Andiel Alacantara led the Matadors’ pitching staff with four strikeouts.