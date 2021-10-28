It’s been a rollercoaster season for the Arizona Western College women’s soccer team.
Despite an onslaught of injuries and players transitioning to new positions to fill the void, the Matadors find themselves in the Region I Final Friday against Yavapai.
While it’s a win-or-go-home scenario, AWC isn’t dialed into the importance of this contest.
“It’s just another game,” AWC head coach Ivan Dizdar said. “It doesn’t matter what you do psychologically, there’s always going to be more pressure. It’s just another day in the week … We ask the girls every day to perform. The demands of this team are very, very high. For us, it’s just another day in the office.”
AWC experienced many bumps throughout its disappointing regular season, including a 1-3-1 stretch toward the end of the schedule. But the Matadors were able to regroup and win their final two contests – providing a much needed jolt of confidence before Friday’s showdown.
“We struggled in the season because of the smaller roster size we had and due to injuries,” Dizdar said. “We had to rotate some players and switch positions, which changed the way we played. The last two games we had everyone back and played like we were at the start of the season … We’ve got our confidence and I’m confident in getting a good result tomorrow.”
While injuries hampered the regular season success of the Matadors and players often played in different positions, Dizdar’s team gained valuable experience learning to become comfortable in uncomfortable situations, an area that may benefit this team in the postseason.
“Definitely (it helps),” said Dizdar. “Just in case, God forbid another injury happens, we already have players that have played different positions. They know where to go and what to do.”
AWC has beaten Yavapai twice this season by a combined 4-0 score. Yavapai finished below .500 in ACCAC play – including losing three of its final four games. Nonetheless, with a District championship appearance on the line, Yavapai provides a hefty challenge for AWC.
“They’re a team that is tall and strong,” Dizdar said. “They play great defensively, so breaking down the deep bunker is the biggest challenge.”