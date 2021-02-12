The shooting woes continued Friday night for the Arizona Western Matadors women’s basketball team
The Matadors shot below 40% offensively from the floor for the fifth consecutive game.
And Eastern Arizona capitalized on AWC’s inability to score the basketball as the Gila Monsters beat the Matadors 68-50.
For the second time in seven days, the Gila Monsters (4-0, 4-0 ACCAC) stand victorious over the Matadors (1-6, 1-2).
“It’s frustrating because we’re not scoring,” AWC head coach Patrick Cunningham said. “We’re fairly sticky defensively, but when you’re not scoring, it can mentally take away your defensive intensity...Good news is we get another crack at them tomorrow.”
When the Matadors weren’t scoring, they were turning over the basketball. For the third time in six games, AWC turned the ball over 20-plus times. Eastern Arizona turned those 23 turnovers into 27 points.
The Gila Monsters also ripped down 17 offensive rebounds and converted those into 15 second-chance points.
AWC’s offense struggled due to the lack of scoring provided by the front court. Faith Silva and Teresa Da Silva, the two leading scorers for AWC, shot a combined 1-of-16 from the floor Thursday. The duo has made only 5-of-37 total shots in the two games against Eastern Arizona.
“They’re really focused on shutting them down,” Cunningham said. “It’s not a good recipe for success when you can’t make baskets. It’s making them force things and frustrating them. They’re taking away our scorers, but others are stepping up like Imani Mitchell…We need more consistency in scoring efforts.”
While the perimeter game struggled, the Matadors’ interior performance was a vast improvement. AWC made getting the bigs involved early in the shot clock a priority.
Christeina Bryan delivered seven points on 3-of-5 shooting and showcased her footwork on the low block. Jenny Nkem-Womsi added eight points and seven rebounds and was a focal point in the Matadors’ offense when she was on the floor.
“They showed progress,” Cunningham said. “They’re shooting for good percentages and we need to get them some more touches. They’ll be more formidable when they get more consistent and it’ll help our guards.”
The Matadors’ persistent efforts to feed the bigs showed in the box score. AWC attempted just 13 threes in the game (12 in the second half), which is nearly 50% fewer than their season average. And Buse Utku was the lone Matador to connect from downtown. She led the Matadors with 11 points.
Miza Gilberto was second on the team with nine points and eight rebounds. Imani Mitchell delivered eight points on 4-of-10 shooting.
The Matadors look to regroup and upset the Gila Monsters Saturday at 2 p.m.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.