HENDERSON, Nev. – The Arizona Western College women’s volleyball team (2-4) lost its fourth straight match, falling to No. 1 Florida SouthWestern Buccaneers (7-0) 3-0 here Thursday evening in the Coyote Classic.

The Lady Matadors jumped out to an early 5-2 lead in the first set after a Daniela Jimenez kill. Florida Southwestern would score six of the next seven points to grab an 8-6 lead, forcing an AWC timeout. Following the timeout, the Buccaneers would score eight straight points to push their lead to 14-6 thanks to a 12-1 run before a Lara Erdmann kill ended the run.

