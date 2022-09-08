HENDERSON, Nev. – The Arizona Western College women’s volleyball team (2-4) lost its fourth straight match, falling to No. 1 Florida SouthWestern Buccaneers (7-0) 3-0 here Thursday evening in the Coyote Classic.
The Lady Matadors jumped out to an early 5-2 lead in the first set after a Daniela Jimenez kill. Florida Southwestern would score six of the next seven points to grab an 8-6 lead, forcing an AWC timeout. Following the timeout, the Buccaneers would score eight straight points to push their lead to 14-6 thanks to a 12-1 run before a Lara Erdmann kill ended the run.
Erdmann and Jimenez would combine for three straight kills to cut the deficit to 14-10. Later in the set, Erdmann would record an ace, bringing the Lady Matadors back to within four at 16-12. Florida Southwestern took the final three points of the set to win 25-19.
Arizona Western jumped out to an early 3-1 lead in the second set before the Buccaneers rattled off four straight points to take a 5-3 lead. The Matadors would use an ace from Jimenez to kickstart a 5-0 run to take an 8-5 lead. The Lady Matadors would be forced to take their second timeout of the match after Florida Southwestern opened a 17-15 lead. The Buccaneers used a 13-6 run to take the second set 25-21
After falling behind early in the set, the Lady Matadors were able to cut the deficit to 14-8 after back-to-back aces by Natalia Slazynska. Kaylani Reis cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 20-14 with a kill as the Lady Matadors then rattled off two more points to pull within four at 20-16. After a timeout, Slazynska recorded a block, cutting the deficit to 21-19. After the Lady Matadors tied the set at 21, FSW scored the final four points, taking the set 25-21 and winning the match 3-0.
Reis and Erdmann each finished with seven kills to lead the team while Slazynska led the Lady Matadors with 24 assists and 12 digs.
The Lady Matadors return to the court this morning when they take on Utah State Eastern at the Vegas Aces Volleyball Club in Henderson.