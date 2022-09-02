The Arizona Western College Lady Matadors (2-1) dropped their final match of the first day of the Dalton Overstreet Invitational, losing 3-1 to the No. 3 ranked New Mexico Military Institute (10-1) on Friday afternoon.
The Lady Matadors got off to a slow start, falling in the first set 25-14. Arizona Western responded by putting together a run in the second set before dropping a 25-23 decision to the defending National Runner-up.
Arizona Western was able to stay alive, outscoring the Lady Broncos 25-21 in the third set, recording a game-high 14 kills as a team on 36 total attacks.
The Lady Matadors were looking to force their fourth consecutive five-set match of the season and their second of the day but could not rally, falling 25-20 in the fourth set.
For the second consecutive game, Daniela Jimenez led the Lady Matadors in kills with 13 while Makayla Fonoimoana finished second with 10.
Alessandra Arellano produced her second double-digit digs performance of the invitational, recording 15 digs in the match. Natalia Slazynska had 30 assists, giving her 65 assists for the first two games of the invitational.
Earlier in the day, AWC lost its opening match, losing 3-2 to the No. 3 ranked Snow Badgers (4-0) on Friday morning.