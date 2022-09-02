The Arizona Western College Lady Matadors (2-1) dropped their final match of the first day of the Dalton Overstreet Invitational, losing 3-1 to the No. 3 ranked New Mexico Military Institute (10-1) on Friday afternoon.

The Lady Matadors got off to a slow start, falling in the first set 25-14. Arizona Western responded by putting together a run in the second set before dropping a 25-23 decision to the defending National Runner-up.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you