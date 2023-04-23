Arizona Western Baseball (28-15, 21-13) split a doubleheader with Pima (39-13, 24-10) thanks to a Roland Marte complete game in game two, helping the Matadors take the second game 8-7 after falling 15-7 in the opener on Saturday afternoon at Walt Kammann Baseball Field.

Noah Roberts collected three hits, going 3-for-3 with a walk in game one as the Matadors dropped the opener to the Aztecs 15-7.

