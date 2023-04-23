Arizona Western Baseball (28-15, 21-13) split a doubleheader with Pima (39-13, 24-10) thanks to a Roland Marte complete game in game two, helping the Matadors take the second game 8-7 after falling 15-7 in the opener on Saturday afternoon at Walt Kammann Baseball Field.
Noah Roberts collected three hits, going 3-for-3 with a walk in game one as the Matadors dropped the opener to the Aztecs 15-7.
Pima jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning before Tyler Leroy got the Matadors on the board with an RBI single to right to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Pima scored three runs in the second inning before Wesley Estrella gave the Matadors their second run on a sacrifice fly in the third while Pima added another in the fourth to push the lead to 6-2. Pima scored 10 unanswered runs to stretch the lead to 15-2 in the seventh inning.
The Matadors batted 10 times in the bottom of the seventh inning and scored seven runs but left the bases loaded as the rally fell short.
Tyler Leroy finished the game with two hits and a walk while driving in a run in the loss.
Jared Davis smashed a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Matadors the lead at 7-5 and they were able to hold on to take the second game, 8-7.
After Pima score a run in the top of the first inning, the Matadors scored two runs in the bottom half on a Wesley Estrella single and two errors that allowed Estrella to score on the play.
Pima’s offense stayed hot in the second inning, batting eight times and scoring four runs before Ben Fierenzi blasted his first home run of the season, hitting a solo shot to center field in the second inning to pull the Matadors to within two runs at 5-3.
Leroy drove in his second run of the doubleheader with a sacrifice fly in the third to cut the Aztec’s lead to 5-4 before Roberts clobbered his fourth home run of the season in the fourth inning to tie the game at 5-5. Davis’ homer came in the next inning, a two-run shot to right to put the Matadors in front.
Leroy added another run with a sacrifice fly and Marte was able to fend off a late rally from Pima who left the tying run at second base in the ninth inning.
Estrella finished the game with three hits while Leroy drove in a pair of runs. Ben Fierenzi and Davis each went 2-for-4 in the win.