Arizona Western College's women's volleyball team hosts the Region I championship match Wednesday against Eastern Arizona at 7 p.m. at The House.
The Lady Matadors enter Wednesday’s contest on an 11-match winning streak, finishing the regular season with an 11-2 record in ACCAC play to earn the right to host the Region I Championship match.
Wednesday’s Region I title match will be a rematch of the regular season finale in which the Lady Matadors went on the road to beat Eastern Arizona 3-1 on Saturday afternoon to notch their 13th win of the season and 11th in a row.
The Lady Matadors went 2-1 in three matches with Eastern Arizona this season, winning both matches on the road in Thatcher, Ariz.
The winner of Wednesday’s game will represent Region I in the Southwest B District Championship match against the Region 5B winner.
Tickets for the Region I championship match are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors (over 65), and military. Passes will not be accepted for postseason games.