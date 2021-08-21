Arizona Western’s women’s head soccer coach Ivan Dizdar enters his second-year at the helm and believes his club has the potential to compete for the Region I championship.
Year one was ravaged by COVID-19, which postponed games, provided a limited schedule and a unique season that didn’t begin until the spring. But now, Dizdar is just excited to resume a normal season.
“It’s much nicer, to be honest,” he said. “I’m very relieved because I was able to plan the season and it should go pretty smoothly...I have a great group of players and I’m ready to work with them.”
The Matadors’ women’s soccer program is no stranger to success. AWC has earned a berth in the Region I Final in four consecutive seasons. Now, the Matadors are aiming to bring home the hardware.
“Our central goal is to win the conference and region,” Dizdar said. “That’s something I’m going to push this year. I believe we have the power to do it. We have to continue working hard and playing well...This weekend is a big step.”
The Matadors wrapped up their preseason scrimmages in Las Vegas on Saturday and will begin the regular season Sunday against Southern Nevada. AWC will be led by third-year retuner Karen Rivas and goal scoring sensation Diana Sanchez.
Despite missing the spring schedule due to injury, Rivas has been a valuable piece to the Matadors team this offseason. Whether it’s her ability to provide goals or lead by example, Rivas’ maturity is an area AWC will rely on this year.
“She’s an amazing leader,” Dizdar said. “She’s almost ready to play. She should be cleared in two weeks. This summer she’s worked extremely hard and we’re very excited to have her.”
Sanchez, who has 16 ACCAC goals in her career, will look to be the team’s leader scoring again in 2021. Dizdar has been impressed with his attacking unit from what he has seen through a few scrimmages this fall.
“The strength is definitely our attacking line,” he said. “We have a lot of quality and speed. We’re looking forward to a lot of goals, which suits my style of coaching.”
The Matadors also bring in a lot of local high school talent to the 2021 roster. Outside of returnees Lindsey Marie Meza (San Luis alum) and Rivas (Kofa alum), AWC recruited Cibola’s Faith Estrada, Gila Ridge’s Bella Gronbach and San Luis’ Victoria Clark. Dizdar doesn’t have to travel far to poach talent and that’s been his recruiting pitch since he arrived at AWC.
“We also look at local talent first,” he said. “That’s our number one priority...Just really trying to create a bond (with the community). We’re hoping in the future to get some more girls out here...Within the community, I believe we will have a lot more local talent coming in throughout the years.”
Dizdar’s approach includes meetings with local coaches in town to explain his coaching style and type of development the girls will receive while playing for the Matadors. The second-year coach raves about the development of his players. AWC is well-equipped with multiple high-tech cameras that produce quality content for his team to distribute to future programs.
And with a full schedule, Dizdar is thrilled his team gets to showcase their skills to potential suitors.
“We are one of the best places for development,” he said. “We film every training session...The girls all have their own profiles and videos. In terms of development, that’s a great way to do it. And the girls have a real high quality product to send to coaches...With all the equipment, we’re a top place for development.”
The Matadors will aim to use their technology for advancements on the pitch Sunday against Southern Nevada and will host their home opener Saturday, Aug. 27 against Glendale.