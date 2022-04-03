YUMA, Ariz. – The No. 11 ranked Arizona Western Matadors (37-5, 21-3) swept a doubleheader with Glendale (19-21-1, 9-15) winning game one 9-1 before taking game two 18-6 Saturday afternoon at Walt Kammann Field.
Jorge Carvajal struck out seven batters over 6.2 innings, allowing just one run while the Matadors hit three home runs on their way to a game one win.
The Matadors opened the scoring in the first inning, scoring four runs with two outs to grab the lead early. Samuel Fabian got things started with an RBI double before JC Navarro knocked in two with a double and then came home on an error to cap off the scoring.
Navarro finished game one with a triple and a homer, going 2-for-3 with three runs batted in while Fabian went 2-for-3 with a double and a homer and drove in three runs as well.
Noah Marcelo added to the lead in the second inning with a double to drive in Ben Fierenzi to up the lead to 5-0. The Matadors would smack three home runs in the third inning to score four runs as Max Weller, Fabian and Navarro would all homer, extending the lead to 9-0.
Glendale would score their lone run in game one in the seventh inning.
The Matadors used three big innings to sweep the doubleheader, beating the Gauchos 18-6 in game two, extending their winning streak to 14 games.
Just like in game one, the Matadors opened the scoring in the first inning in game two. Weller put the Matadors in front with an RBI single before Fabian drove in another run on the day this time with a bases-loaded walk to make it a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Matadors would go on to score six more runs in the first thanks to an RBI single by Navarro, a two-run single by Fierenzi, a balk, and a Marcelo two-run double to cap an eight-run inning, giving Arizona Western an 8-0 lead.
Fierenzi finished the game 2-for-4 and scored two runs.
Fabian added to the lead in the second inning, smashing a solo shot to left, his 12th of the season, extending the Matadors’ lead to 9-0.
Glendale would trim the Matadors’ lead to three runs at 9-6 with a six-run third inning. Arizona Western got four of those runs back in the bottom of the inning on a Weller bases-loaded walk and an Edmands three-run double to push the lead back up to 13-6.
The Matadors finished off the game in the seventh, scoring five runs highlighted by a Tyler LeRoy grand slam to finish the game and give the Matadors an 18-6 win. LeRoy went 3-for-4 with two singles and a home run in the win.
Cooper Webb and Roland Marte combined for four scoreless innings out of the bullpen to preserve the win.
The Matadors head back out on the road on Tuesday, heading to Phoenix to take on GateWay in a doubleheader beginning at noon.