Arizona Western Matadors’ Baseball team (22-9, 15-7) split a doubleheader with GateWay (18-20, 10-16) on Tuesday afternoon at Walt Kammann Field, winning game one 2-1 before losing game two 7-6 in 11 innings.
Jorge Carvajal held the Geckos to just one hit over seven scoreless innings in game one on Tuesday helping the Matadors to 2-0 win in the opener.
Both starters traded scoreless innings until the fourth inning when Arizona opened the scoring with a run on a Robert Miranda sacrifice fly. The Matadors added the second run of the game in the fifth inning on a Gabriel Perez RBI double to push the lead to 2-0.
Perez finished the game with two hits, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while Noah Roberts also doubled, going 1-for-3 in the win. Jared Davis went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks.
The Matadors opened the scoring in game two, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Roberts’ RBI single, and added two more runs in the second inning thanks to a wild pitch and a Davis RBI single to take a 3-0 lead.
Roberts finished game two with two hits, going 2-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored while Tyler LeRoy had three hits, including a double, finishing the game 3-for-6.
After GateWay tied the game with a three-run fifth inning, the Matadors grabbed the lead back at 4-3 thanks to a Joe Zhu infield single scoring Oskar Stark. Zhu collected a pair of hits, going 2-for-5 with an RBI.
In a game that went back and forth, the Geckos scored two runs in the next half inning to grab a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning before Wesley Estrella hammered a two-run homer in the bottom half to put the Matadors on top 6-5.
GateWay scored the final two runs of the game, tying the game in the ninth and taking the lead for good with a run in the 11th.