Arizona Western Matadors’ Baseball team (22-9, 15-7) split a doubleheader with GateWay (18-20, 10-16) on Tuesday afternoon at Walt Kammann Field, winning game one 2-1 before losing game two 7-6 in 11 innings.

Jorge Carvajal held the Geckos to just one hit over seven scoreless innings in game one on Tuesday helping the Matadors to 2-0 win in the opener.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you