The Arizona Western Matadors Baseball team (21-8, 14-6) split a doubleheader with Glendale (23-18, 10-14) on Saturday afternoon on the road, losing game one 6-3 before erupting for 16 runs in a 16-6 win in game two.

Glendale scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning in game one as the Matadors played ketchup for the remainder of the opener.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you