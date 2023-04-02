The Arizona Western Matadors Baseball team (21-8, 14-6) split a doubleheader with Glendale (23-18, 10-14) on Saturday afternoon on the road, losing game one 6-3 before erupting for 16 runs in a 16-6 win in game two.
Glendale scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning in game one as the Matadors played ketchup for the remainder of the opener.
The Matadors scored two runs in the sixth inning to cut the Glendale lead to 5-3 but the Gauchos added an insurance run in the bottom half before the Matadors went quietly in the seventh.
Noah Robert drove in two of the Matadors' three runs in game one, going 2-for-3 with two runs batted in in the loss. Wesley Estrella also finished the game 2-for-3 and knocked in a run.
Andiel Alacantara worked a scoreless inning in relief for the Matadors.
Arizona Western bounced back in a big way in game two, scoring 16 runs on 22 hits and using a seven-run ninth inning to pull away.
Both teams traded four-run innings early in the game before the Matadors went on to outscore the Gauchos 12-2 over the final seven innings.
Robert Miranda set a season-high with five hits in the win, going 5-for-6 with two doubles and three runs batted in to lead the Matadors' offense.
Wesley Estrella drove in four of the Matadors' 16 runs, finishing the game 2-for-4 with a home run while both Oskar Stark and Gabriel Perez each picked up three hits.
Roland Marte earned the win, throwing eight innings and striking out three batters while Bobby Lane tossed a scoreless ninth inning.