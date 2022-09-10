YUMA – The No. 10 ranked Arizona Western Matadors men’s soccer team (5-1) won their fourth consecutive game, opening conference play with an 11-2 win over South Mountain (0-4) on Saturday afternoon at Matador Soccer Field.

The Matadors scored the game’s first goal just 30 seconds in when Asaki Nakamura crossed a ball to the other side of the box for Luis Ortner who headed the ball past the keeper for his third goal of the season, giving the Matadors the 1-0 lead.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you