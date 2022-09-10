YUMA – The No. 10 ranked Arizona Western Matadors men’s soccer team (5-1) won their fourth consecutive game, opening conference play with an 11-2 win over South Mountain (0-4) on Saturday afternoon at Matador Soccer Field.
The Matadors scored the game’s first goal just 30 seconds in when Asaki Nakamura crossed a ball to the other side of the box for Luis Ortner who headed the ball past the keeper for his third goal of the season, giving the Matadors the 1-0 lead.
Ernie Garza doubled the Matadors’ lead in the sixth minute, getting past the South Mountain backline and rolling a ball past the oncoming keeper for his third goal of the season to extend the lead to 2-0. Ortner would score his second goal of the game just eight minutes later, tapping in a cross to make it 3-0.
After the Matadors would score their fourth of the game on a South Mountain own goal in the 21st minute to push the lead to 4-0, South Mountain would convert from the spot, scoring their first goal on a penalty in the 23rd minute, cutting the Matadors’ lead to 4-1.
Terry Makaedika would score his second goal of the season in the 31st minute, dancing around the defender in the box and beating the keeper at the far post to extend the lead to 5-1. Lucas Pimont gave the Matadors their sixth goal of the half as he volleyed in a cross in the 36th minute to extend the lead to 6-1 on his first career goal.
South Mountain scored just two minutes into the second half on the counterattack to trim the Matadors’ lead to 6-2. Garza would get that goal back in the 59th minute, waltzing through the heart of the Cougars’ defense, scoring his second goal of the game and putting the Matadors back up five at 7-2.
The Matadors added two more goals in the span of a minute when Makadika would score his second of the game before Nick Kinina scored his first career goal. Paolo Grizzetti would score a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes before Takeroh Murakawa scored his first goal as a Matador in the 88th minute. The Matadors’ 12 goals are the most the Mats have scored in a game this season.
The Matadors hit the road on Tuesday as they head to Mesa, Ariz. to take on GateWay in an ACCAC matchup at 4:30 pm at Eagles Park.