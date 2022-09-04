YUMA – The No. 10 ranked Arizona Western Matadors men’s soccer team (3-1) scored four second-half goals, coming back to beat Laramie County Community College (0-4) 6-4 on Sunday morning at Matador Soccer Field.
Laramie County wasted little time opening the scoring, taking the lead in the second minute of the game off a corner kick to put the Golden Eagles in front 1-0 before Daniel Barajas made it a 2-0 lead in the 9th minute, beating the Matadors’ keeper to a loose ball in the box.
The Matadors cut the deficit in half in the 15th minute thanks to Paolo Grizzetti’s first career goal, tapping in a cross from Nozomu Kamei to cut the Laramie County lead to 2-1.
Arizona Western tied the game in the 28th minute when Shoki Yoshida headed in a cross to level the score at 2-2.
Nicolas Diaz would give the Matadors the lead in the 46th minute, taking the corner kick from Asaki Nakamura and heading the ball over the keeper, putting the Matadors in front, 3-2.
Laramie County answered two minutes later as Barajas grabbed his second goal of the game on a free kick, tying the game at 3-3.
Ernie Garza would give the Matadors a 4-3 lead in the 72nd minute off a short pass from Lucas Pimont, for Garza’s second goal of the season.
Luis Ortner would secure the would-be winning goal, dancing around a defender in the box and beating the keeper across the goal for his first of the year, extending the Matadors’ lead to 5-3 in the 83rd minute before Cambell Young scored his first of the season, pushing the lead to 6-3 in the 87th minute.
Laramie County would grab a goal back in the 90th minute to make the final score 6-4.
The Matadors will be back at home on Tuesday, September 6 when they host Imperial Valley at 4:30 pm at Matadors Soccer Field. Tickets are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for seniors. Arizona Western College students get in free with AWC ID.