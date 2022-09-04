YUMA – The No. 10 ranked Arizona Western Matadors men’s soccer team (3-1) scored four second-half goals, coming back to beat Laramie County Community College (0-4) 6-4 on Sunday morning at Matador Soccer Field.

Laramie County wasted little time opening the scoring, taking the lead in the second minute of the game off a corner kick to put the Golden Eagles in front 1-0 before Daniel Barajas made it a 2-0 lead in the 9th minute, beating the Matadors’ keeper to a loose ball in the box.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you