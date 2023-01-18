The Arizona Western Matadors (14-4, 7-3) used a balanced attack to get back in the win column, beating Yavapai (6-12, 3-7) 84-49 on Wednesday night at the House Gymnasium.

Marquis Hargrove, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Noah Tovar combined for 42 points, leading the way as five Matadors scored in double-figures in the win.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you