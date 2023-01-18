The Arizona Western Matadors (14-4, 7-3) used a balanced attack to get back in the win column, beating Yavapai (6-12, 3-7) 84-49 on Wednesday night at the House Gymnasium.
Marquis Hargrove, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Noah Tovar combined for 42 points, leading the way as five Matadors scored in double-figures in the win.
After a slow start offensively for both teams, the Matadors opened a 13-10 lead just before the midway point of the first half. The Matadors opened up a 12-point lead before Yavapai cut the lead to eight. Arizona Western went on a 9-0 run, capped off by Hargrove who hit three free throws to push the lead to 33-16. It was Hargrove who ended the first half with an exclamation mark, driving baseline for a buzzer-beating slam to give the Matadors a 39-19 lead at the break, their largest of the half.
Hargrove scored 14 points, scoring seven of the points from the free throw line while Tovar came off the bench and scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half.
The Matadors used a balanced attack in the second half to pull away from the Roughriders. AJ Marmolejos scored all of his 11 points in the second half to help the Matadors build their lead. Malakai Harris, who scored 10 points in the win, hit a three-pointer to give the Matadors a 73-38 lead. Arizona Western led by as many as 35 points in the second half, outscoring the Roughriders 45-30 in the final 20 minutes.
Lendeborg finished the game with 14 points, going 7-for-7 from the field. As a team, the Matadors shot 52.5 percent from the field and hit eight three-pointers in the win.