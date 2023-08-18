The No. 2 ranked Arizona Western Men’s Soccer team (1-0) scored the first goal of the season in the second minute, on their way to a convincing 9-0 win over Trinidad State (0-1) on Thursday afternoon.

Stephen Saladin wasted no time putting the Matadors in front, taking a feed from Paolo Grizzetti and finding the back of the net from the edge of the box, giving the Matadors a 1-0 lead in the second minute.

