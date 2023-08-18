The No. 2 ranked Arizona Western Men’s Soccer team (1-0) scored the first goal of the season in the second minute, on their way to a convincing 9-0 win over Trinidad State (0-1) on Thursday afternoon.
Stephen Saladin wasted no time putting the Matadors in front, taking a feed from Paolo Grizzetti and finding the back of the net from the edge of the box, giving the Matadors a 1-0 lead in the second minute.
Karim Nlamu added to the Matadors’ lead 10 minutes later, finding a loose ball in the box and beating the keeper to double the Matadors’ advantage at 2-0. Terry Makedika pushed the lead to 3-0 a few minutes later, lofting a shot into the upper right corner. Mario Ramirez gave the Matadors their fourth a few moments before halftime, firing in a shot from close range to up the lead to 4-0.
The Matadors erupted for five goals in the second half, starting with a Luis Munoz Valencia goal in the 51st minute followed 13 minutes later by a Yves Sisse goal to put the Matadors up 6-0.
Shuntaro Endo scored his first goal of the season on a header in the 66th minute while Simon Curto Llorens made it a 8-0 lead with a goal right on the doorstep in the 71st minute. Erick Mejia added the ninth and final goal a few minutes before to final whistle, giving the Matadors the 9-0 win.