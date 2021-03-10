Arizona Western’s stingy defense ultimately decided the outcome of Wednesday’s game inside “The House”.
AWC’s defense forced 23 turnovers and limited Cochise to just 27% shooting from the floor.
Playing in front of fans – mostly AWC students – for the first time this year, the Matadors (5-8 overall, 4-5 ACCAC) were able to defeat Cochise (0-8, 0-7) 42-35. It’s the third time this season AWC has defeated Cochise.
“The effort was just tremendous as far as their focus,” AWC coach Pat Cunningham said.
The Matadors’ struggles offensively have spilled over to the defensive side of the ball this year, but that wasn’t the case Wednesday.
Arizona Western’s tenacity defensively suffocated Cochise and held them to single-digits in three of the four quarters.
The strength of the Matadors defense was when the shot clock dwindled under 10 seconds for the Cochise offense. Cochise seemed indecisive and out of sync for the entirety of the game due to AWC’s ability to pressure the basketball and close out on perimeter shots.
“Defensively, we’re just different,” Cunningham said. “We’re not really running man or zone, it just gets the opponents out of their comfort zone a little bit. They’re out of rhythm and are trying to figure out something to do.”
While the defense shined, the Matadors’ offensive woes continued. Despite winning by seven, AWC shot an abysmal 26% from the floor.
The only Matador to shoot above 50% Wednesday was Lakeysia Babels (5-for-9) as she had a team-high 12 points.
Bables’ high-motor allows her to beat defenders to the rack. She also flashed her long range shot, burying two triples in the win.
Teresa DeSilva, the second leading scorer on the team coming into the game, collected nine points on 4-of-13 made shots. However, like Bables, she was most successful when driving down the lane.
“She was getting to the basket off more movement,” Cunningham said.
Arizona Western will hit the road this weekend, traveling to Eastern Arizona to take on the #22 Gila Monsters for the final meeting between the teams on Friday night. They will then play the Pima Aztecs Saturday in Tucson.
The Matadors will return home for a non-conference contest against Community Christian Tuesday on March 16.