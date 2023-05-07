Arizona Western Baseball (34-16) scored three runs in the ninth inning to come from behind and beat No.5 ranked and No. 1 seeded Central Arizona (47-12) 5-4 in the winner-take-all decisive game three of the Region I Semifinals on Saturday afternoon in Coolidge, Ariz.
The Matadors erased a pair of two-run deficits on Saturday afternoon to punch their ticket to the Region I final. Central Arizona opened the scoring in the third and added their second run in the fourth before the Matadors were able to get on the board in the fifth inning.
Gabriel Perez drove in the Matadors’ first run with a single in the fifth before Marcus Graham was able to reach on a fielder’s choice to score Perez, tying the game at two.
Central Arizona took the lead back in the sixth inning scoring a pair of runs to go ahead of the Matadors 4-2.
With the Matadors trailing 4-2 in the top of the ninth inning, Wesley Estrella and Tyler Leroy each singled before Ben Fierenzi worked a walk to load the bases for Noah Roberts who slapped a single down the left-field line to score a pair of runs, tying the game. Gabriel Perez laid a bunt down in front of home plate but the throw from the pitcher sailed down the right field line, slowing Fierenzi to score, giving the Matadors a 5-4 lead.
Roland Marte worked a quick 1-2-3 ninth inning, sealing the win for the Matadors, and earning his second save of the series. Jorge Carvajal earned the win in relief, throwing a scoreless eighth inning. Nolan Roberts led the Matadors with three hits in the win.