Arizona Western Baseball (34-16) scored three runs in the ninth inning to come from behind and beat No.5 ranked and No. 1 seeded Central Arizona (47-12) 5-4 in the winner-take-all decisive game three of the Region I Semifinals on Saturday afternoon in Coolidge, Ariz.

The Matadors erased a pair of two-run deficits on Saturday afternoon to punch their ticket to the Region I final. Central Arizona opened the scoring in the third and added their second run in the fourth before the Matadors were able to get on the board in the fifth inning.

