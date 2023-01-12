The Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Basketball team (13-3, 6-2) couldn’t hang on to a second-half lead and fell 96-90 to Pima (15-1, 7-1) on Wednesday evening at Aztec Gymnasium in Tucson.

Yaxel Lendeborg finished as the Matadors’ leading scorer with 21 points while Marquis Hargrove ended the night with 19 points in the loss.

