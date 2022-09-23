Arizona Western College’s women’s volleyball team (3-9, 0-2) earned its first sweep of the season, beating Glendale Community College (4-6, 3-3) 3-0Friday night inside The House.

Arizona Western fell behind in the opener, trailing 4-1 after the first five points before chipping away. The Lady Matadors used a 3-0 run to take a 9-7 lead. Kaylani Reis would put together back-to-back kills, helping the Lady Matadors open a 17-13 advantage forcing a Gauchos’ timeout. Arizona Western went on to win the first set, 25-17.

