Arizona Western College’s women’s volleyball team (3-9, 0-2) earned its first sweep of the season, beating Glendale Community College (4-6, 3-3) 3-0Friday night inside The House.
Arizona Western fell behind in the opener, trailing 4-1 after the first five points before chipping away. The Lady Matadors used a 3-0 run to take a 9-7 lead. Kaylani Reis would put together back-to-back kills, helping the Lady Matadors open a 17-13 advantage forcing a Gauchos’ timeout. Arizona Western went on to win the first set, 25-17.
The Lady Matadors jumped out early in the second set, opening the set on a 4-0 run. After Glendale cut the Lady Matadors’ lead to 11-7, AWC would embark on another 4-0 run to up their lead to 15-7. Patrycja Rykala recorded six kills in the second set, helping the Lady Matadors win the set 25-22 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
After teams traded the first 10 points of the third set, the Lady Matadors went on a 3-0 run to take an 8-5 lead, fueled by an Amanda Juliao block and kill, forcing a Gaucho timeout. Glendale used a quick run to cut the Lady Matadors’ advantage to 15-14. The Lady Matadors went on a 6-0 run sparked by a pair of Jimenez blocks to open up a 21-14 lead. Arizona Western finished the set off 25-19 for their first sweep of the season, winning 3-0.
Juliao led the Lady Matadors with 10 kills while Jimenez finished with nine and Rykala ended with eight. Natalia Slazynska led the Lady Matadors with 30 assists while also leading the team in digs with eight along with Rykala.