The Arizona Western Matadors men's basketball team is holding a summer basketball camp for boys and girls grades K-12, June 6-9.
The camp will run from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm each day and will teach basketball fundamentals such as footwork, ball handling, shooting form, defense, and rebounding straight from the Matadors' basketball coaching staff.
All Campers will receive an AWC T-Shirt.
The cost of the camp is $100. Campers can register at the door on the first day of camp for $125 on June 6.
Participants should wear basketball attire (t-shirt, athletic shorts, and tennis/basketball shoes).