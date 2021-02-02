One could have thought they were witnessing a track and field relay race with all the switching of batons (substitutions) and fast pace of play.
The Arizona Western women’s basketball team uses a philosophy of trading lineups roughly every three minutes. The key is to keep fresh legs on the court in the Matadors’ attempt to outrun their opponent.
“We don’t care who starts, it’s when you’re in, we want your maximum effort,” AWC head coach Patrick Cunningham said.
After a disappointing 0-3 start to begin the year, AWC’s run-n-gun approach paid off as they beat Cochise (0-1) in its 2021 region opener 79-68.
“We just have to keep in our mind that we’re playing for homecourt advantage this playoffs,” AWC head coach Pat Cunningham said. “Utah was a great experience, but we’re now 1-0 and that’s where we need to be and we’re happy with the start to conference play.”
The victory also marked Cunningham’s 449th win as the Matadors’ head coach and snapped a seven-game losing streak against Cochise dating back to 2016.
Whether it was the five members starting or the reserves, AWC received contributions from nearly the entire team.
Providing the biggest spark off the bench was Lakeycia Bables, a 5-foot-6 freshman from Texas.
Bables’ speed and quickness poses a variety of challenges for opposing defenders and she thrived in high pick-in-roll situations, but none bigger than her triple at the end of the third quarter to give the Matadors an eight-point cushion.
“Bables got by people and knocked down some perimeter shots...We really like our point guard rotation and we think they will get better and better.”
Bables lit up the stat sheet with a season-high 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting (3-for-3 from deep), four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
It wasn’t just Bables contributing offensively, Imani Mitchell (16) and Faith Silva (14), combined for 30 points for the Matadors and each had several big shots to extend leads.
Silva, the team’s best perimeter shooter, connected on four threes in Tuesday’s win. She also displayed her ability to get to the rack and finish at the hole.
“She got to the basket, which we’ve been trying to get her to do,” Cunningham said. “We know Faith’s going to get her shots up and knock some down.”
A major storyline entering Tuesday’s contest was the lack of contesting opponents’ shots. AWC’s opponents entered the game shooting 52% from inside the arc and an efficient 38% from deep.
Cunningham’s scheme of running a zone/man matchup defense is a high risk, high reward attack, but it paid off against the Apaches.
AWC was able to force 25 turnovers (19 steals), resulting in easy buckets in transition.
“Defensively, we wore them down,” Cunningham said. “We’re building chemistry and that’s going to take some time. We’re trying to do things in a compact time to get the chemistry evolved...We need to keep focusing to fly around defensively and keep making plays.”
The Matadors will try to continue their hot start in conference play Friday when they travel to Eastern Arizona College.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.