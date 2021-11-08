Arizona Western kept hitting the snooze button before finally waking up in the second half of Wednesday’s men’s basketball game against Imperial Valley College.
The Matadors, who were making their home debut Wednesday, looked sloppy and played uncharacteristic for most of the opening 20 minutes before blowing past Imperial Valley and walking out victorious 97-55.
“We had a nice long talk at half time,” said AWC’s first-year head coach Kyle Isaacs. “We asked them what we needed to do to make sure they gave us effort and energy because they weren’t doing that (in the first half). That was the whole talk. It wasn’t strategical. We had to give better effort.”
AWC responded after the break, outscoring Imperial by 32 points in the final 20 minutes. Following a lackluster performance in the first half with double-digit turnovers offensively, the Matadors (3-0) clicked and eventually wore down a smaller Imperial team.
“It was hard, but we broke loose in the second half,” said Isaacs. “Their zone stifled what we were trying to do. We were able to tone down (the turnovers) and were able to execute in transition and in the halfcourt.”
And once the Matadors got going offensively, “The House” turned into a highlight factory. Nate Duda and Malakai Harris threw down thunderous dunks in front of a raucous crowd and helped ignite several second-half runs.
“It was a great feeling to (play at home),” said Isaacs, who was making his home coaching debut. “It was great seeing the local high school teams supporting AWC. Our campers were here supporting AWC and it is great to have a crowd back. We played all of last year with basically no fans and we’ve always gotten great community support.”
Mojus Mojus tallied a team-high 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting, while Evan Butts added 14 points and six rebounds. Harris contributed with 13 points and five rebounds. Duda added 12 points and nine rebounds while Yaxel Lendeborg corralled 12 rebounds and scored six points.
The Matadors shot 50% from the floor, but the success on that end of the floor was because of the pressure AWC created defensively in the second half.
“Our 2-2-1 zone press got us back up,” said Isaacs. “The press created chaos at the end of the first half. And in the second half, we kept stressing to play with energy and passion. We told the guys to empty their tank out and we will go away happy.”
That’s exactly the result Isaacs' team provided the final 20 minutes en route to their third straight win to begin the season.
AWC forced 18 turnovers in the win, including seven steals - three credited to Butts.
The Matadors have three games on the road this week before returning home Nov. 20.