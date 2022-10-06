PRESCOTT – The No. 7 ranked Arizona Western College Matadors men’s soccer team (10-2, 6-1) saw its nine-game winning streak come to an end with a 2-1 overtime loss to Yavapai Community College (7-2, 5-1) here Wednesday night at Ken Lindley Field.
Yavapai provided most of the opportunities in the first 15 minutes, forcing Matadors’ goalkeeper Atsuki Sato to make a save early to keep the game scoreless.
Caio Da Silva Tascheto opened the scoring in the 37th minute, striking a ball on a volley inside the near post, giving the Matadors a 1-0 lead on his first goal of the season.
Yavapai responded in the 42nd minute, chipping a ball over the backline and past the Matadors’ keeper, tying the game at 1-1 before the intermission.
The Roughriders controlled most of the second have but the Matadors’ defense was able to keep Yavapai from taking the lead in the second 45 minutes, forcing overtime.
After trading possession for the first six minutes of overtime, Yavapai put in the game-winner in the 96th minute, beating the Matadors 2-1.