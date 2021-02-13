Eastern Arizona’s final possession was supposed to be for the win, or at least a tie to force overtime. But like Arizona Western’s defense did all night, it forced a turnover in crunch time.
Buse Utku’s steal and assist to Imani Mitchell with seconds remaining was the clincher in Saturday’s 65-59 win over the Gila Monsters (4-1, 4-1 ACCAC).
The play sent the Matadors’ bench into a frenzy as the team collected just its second win this year.
The Matadors (2-5, 2-2 ACCAC) forced 20 turnovers and converted those opportunities into 18 points.
“We kept our energy level up and we took advantage of it,” AWC head coach Pat Cunningham said. “We got to running our transition game. It’s been good all year, but we’re finally finishing.”
Arizona Western made enough adjustments Saturday to beat one of the hottest teams in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.
And despite losing by double-digits the night before to the same opponent, the Matadors’ efforts defensively Saturday sealed the victory.
However, no play exemplified the heart of the Matadors more than Jenny Nkem-Womsi sacrificing her body to dive on the hardwood and rip away a steal to give AWC an extra possession with 16.4 seconds remaining.
The game-changing play eventually sent Utku to the free-throw line where she’d connect on both to stretch the lead to four.
“We were competing (for the 50/50 balls),” AWC head coach Pat Cunningham said. “We were tough tonight and we’ve lacked some of that to begin the year.”
Converting the easy buckets Saturday helped the Matadors shoot a season-high 47.3% from the floor.
Defense turned to offense for the Matadors and they continue to put an emphasis on scoring the basketball inside - an area AWC has struggled in over the last two seasons.
The likes of Christeina Bryan, Hanah Sims, Miza Gilberto and Nkem-Womsi have all proven their low post game can work against a big, physical conference opponent.
“The girls have done a good job staying mentally tough,” Cunningham said. “And understand we are a work in progress. They’re beginning to trust themselves and you can see that in the box sheet with the contributors scoring.”
Despite trailing by nine after three quarters, the top team in the ACCAC didn’t go down without a fight.
AWC did a tremendous job limiting the production from Eastern’s Mary Workman and Catarina Ferriera, that was until the duo exploded in the fourth quarter.
Workman drilled two of her four triples in the final 10 minutes and Ferriera, despite a 3-for-12 night shooting, scored 11 of her 14 in the final period.
“We just held on,” Cunningham said. “No. 1 just hit some big shots and pulled them right back in it...Nobody panicked.”