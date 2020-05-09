ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary, which chronicles Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, has released six episodes of the 10-part series with episodes seven and eight airing tonight.
The documentary has captivated fans from around the globe. But what if the Sun told you, a former Sun employee had a large role in the production of this film.
Matt Maxson, a former Yuma Sun sports editor (2009-11), is one of 17 producers currently finishing the 10-part series. Via a Zoom conference call, the Yuma Sun was able to sit down with Maxson to discuss the documentary.
After working with HBO Sports at UNLV, how did you get back in contact with HBO after your stint with the Yuma Sun?
“I was really lucky that the Sun allowed me to still freelance with HBO on the side. I was able to cover some of the big boxing matches for the Sun. I wouldn’t have received (media) access for the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Shane Mosley fight, but it was good access I had by being a part of the production truck. The administration at the time was really cool with it. During my two years at the Sun, I was still able to keep my foot in the door with HBO. Around the end of 2010, (HBO) called and they had an opening and asked if it would be something I consider. It’s kind of a weird transition to make going from newspaper to television, but it was something I was really excited about. It was a borderline dream opportunity. My wife, who was actually a page designer at the paper then, uprooted herself at the same time. We packed up our Yuma apartment, including our Humane Society of Yuma dog with us, who’s still here today, and moved. The rest is history.”
How did you get involved with “The Last Dance” after spending some time working on HBO Sports’ 24/7 documentaries?
“It was mostly in boxing and live television. After a few years, we got approached, when I say “we”, there was another producer named Jake Rogal who worked with me, about possibly leaving HBO to go work on a documentary series called “The Circus” about the 2016 presidential election. I had no background in politics despite me getting a degree in political science. This was my first real documentary that I began working on. For all of 2016, I spent the year on the road covering the election. I was embedded in Bernie Sanders’ and Ted Cruz’s campaigns. I spent the year on the road and sleeping out of hotels and got the series through Election Day. In the middle of this, I meet with Jason Hehir, who just finished directing ESPN’s 30 for 30: The ’85 Bears. He was also an HBO alum. We’d seen the ’85 Bears and we thought it was an amazing documentary. Jake and I got a beer with him and he’d heard of “The Circus” and thought it was interesting and great. We built a report on that and over the course of a few weeks, he told us that he got the Andre the Giant documentary and subtly told us, ‘oh ya, there’s this Michael Jordan thing’. Instantly we asked about this Michael Jordan thing and he went on to explain that there was this treasure chest of archival that the NBA shot back in 1998, Jordan’s final season. The longer this went on we wondered how we’ve never heard of the 500 hours of film from behind the scenes access. Andre the Giant seemed cool, but this Jordan thing, what was that? As 2017 rolled around, we were working on the Andre film and some more rumblings came regarding the Jordan documentary. As the gears start to churn, Jason told us he wanted us to work on the Jordan series. From January 2018 to about April, we began the preproduction process. We were reading a lot of books, gathering archival and at the same time, we worked on a very short teaser. “
What was your role in the 10-part series?
“There are a lot of executive producers and they were the ones to get all the deals done. Me and three others were the core group that were in the office every day. Not saying everyone didn’t work, but the people that came into the office every day was me, Jason, our four editors, the producers and our associate producers. Every day we were coming in and our to-do lists would be: to look at footage, we have to get our interviews booked, discussing what the story is going to be here. We spent a lot of time trying to figure that out. Eventually, we got the idea of its going to be the story line of 1998 and then the story line of when Michael gets to Chicago, but more like his childhood through the rise of the dynasty and then the storylines converge in episode 10. But everything between then, it felt like you’re opening a jigsaw puzzle, but you don’t know what the picture is on the outside of it. It was a lot of watching of clips and old interviews, including old games. We had 10,000 hours of footage we all had to piece through at some point or another. It’s intense because there was no way I, or anyone else, could watch everything. You kind of had to develop this trust between everyone and trusting in the NBA that they would get us the right things we needed.”
Before the coronavirus, “The Last Dance” was supposed to originally air in June, but with the cancellation of sports, the date was moved up by eight weeks. When the first two episodes were aired on ESPN were episodes nine and 10 completed?
“No. We had cuts together and they were out the door and people were looking at them. But one and two were airing, we had a virtual get together and you had this thing in the back of your head knowing we don’t have this finished yet. For the most part, episode nine was put to bed. Technically they aren’t finished. They’re color correcting today (May 5) and they’re still tweaking delivering. For all intents and purposes, they’re done, but ESPN doesn’t even have them in hand yet. When the coronavirus began, we got the call asking us what we can do…Eventually we had a plan to move everything up by eight weeks and there were some dilated eyeballs. The cool thing was I think ESPN understood what needed to happen to make that goal.”
Of the 500 hours available, how much of the 1998 footage did you see personally during this process?
“That’s the best part. For the ’98 film, I’ve seen it all. From beginning to end, I watched every second of that. We got the 500 hours of footage in March or something close to that and it took a solid two months of coming in everyday and watching it. You make selects while sitting at an editing station, but for 500 hours, it took us a solid two months.”
I know you can’t air it all on television, but what was your favorite part in the 1998 footage and what did you learn about Jordan that maybe the viewers can’t see?
“If it was good, it made it in. And that’s a real testament to everyone, by not leaving anything on the cutting room floor. I think our editing team did a really good job. They would take some of the moments that didn’t go with a scene, but found a way to put it together. I was shocked by the amount of times when Jordan was on the road and he’d get asked if he was coming back. You’re sitting there in real time and tune it out. You’d almost get angry for him because this is the same questions he heard the night before. Our editing team took all of those to make a montage. Now, that wasn’t interesting to me in real time, but they kind of painted a beautiful picture of the craziness he had to go through which was aired in episode six. I also didn’t know, or remember, the drama that was unfolded during the season. I was young in 1997-’98 and grew up watching the Phoenix Suns. I liked Charles Barkley and was used to my heart being ripped out, but I wasn’t aware of the drama between Jerry Krause and Scottie Pippen.”
Favorite part of interviewing some of the cast?
“Definitely, Michael’s family. We interviewed his brothers, Larry and Ronnie, when we did a big swing through Charlotte in November of 2018. It was about figuring out the early roots of Michael and that competitiveness that happened at an early age. You’d hear Michael tell a story and he’ll say Larry would throw a brick at him after losing and Ronnie would chime in and say, ‘yeah, Larry threw a ton of bricks at a lot of people’. This guy is arguably the second or third most famous person on the planet and his brothers still have this funny sibling rivalry that I would have never anticipated going on. It’s so funny that they’re just the same family we all have; except for their younger brother is the most famous man in basketball.”
Favorite moment throughout producing this documentary?
“From just remembering that first night, I’m not sure how you do your twitter, but I have my sports twitter, my political twitter, my production twitter and all these pieces that are never talking about the same thing. But when episode one released, it was everyone reacting to “The Last Dance”. I was just sitting their in awe knowing the world is a little crazy right now, everyone’s lives have changed and a lot of people are talking about this at the same time. We got to do something that everyone was excited about. Even Barack Obama’s speech writer was tweeting #FormerChicagoResident and you’re just sitting their laughing at it. We knew this would be big, but it wasn’t until that first moment until you realized this was something else.”